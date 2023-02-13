Watch funeral service for fallen officer Peter Jerving

MILWAUKEE — We are looking at some of the most powerful moments during Monday's funeral service for fallen Milwaukee Officer Peter Jerving.

Watch the full funeral service for Officer Jerving below:



During the service, we heard from commanders, parents and Jerving's girlfriend. We learned how driven he was to make our community better, his great sense of humor and his mother who took to the podium calling for forgiveness and peace.

"I had big plans for Peter, but God had bigger plans," said Captain Bradley Schlei of District 4.

37-year-old Officer Peter Jerving had plans of his own to one day get married, have children and graduate with a degree at Marian University. Those plans were extinguished last Tuesday when he was shot and killed by a robbery suspect. Jerving's mother publicly prayed for her son's fellow officers. "Please help them to deal with their grief and trauma and I ask that you wipe away any bitterness in their hearts towards the young man who cut down Peter," said Patty Jerving, Officer Jerving's mother.

District 4 Captain Bradley Schlei shared the impact Officer Jerving had on the department in just four years. This includes his contagious smile. "In the first 5 minutes I talked to him, I knew he was special, he had the drive," said Schlei.

Survived by his parents, six siblings, nieces and nephews - they were able to see the community pay their respects for the ultimate sacrifice this officer made.

Chief Jeffrey Norman spoke during the service, saying "I cannot think of a better example of courage and sacrifice than Officer Peter E.C. Jerving."

Now the fifth Milwaukee officer killed on duty in five years, the hope is that the community will move forward more united and never let that go. Chief Norman said, "Rest easy brother. We got it from here."

WATCH: City of Milwaukee's mayor and police chief, Jerving's parents and sibling and others speak during Officer Jerving's funeral.

Parents of fallen Milwaukee police officer speak at funeral

—

Milwaukee police chief speaks at fallen officer's funeral

—

Milwaukee mayor speaks at fallen officer's funeral

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip