Pastor shares new way to donate to fallen Officer Peter Jerving's family

Watch this full report from Katie Crowther Thursday on TMJ4 News at 5:00

MILWAUKEE — In an interview with TMJ4 News, a local pastor who shares the same family with fallen Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving tells us there is a new way to donate to help Jerving's family as they mourn his loss.

37-year-old Jerving was shot and killed during a struggle with an armed robbery suspect early Tuesday morning. The suspect was also shot and died, according to Milwaukee police.

Photos of Officer Jerving and important people in his life:

Submitted Peter Jerving

Victoria Grinwald Officer Peter Jerving's long-time partner, Megan, left.

Submitted Peter Jerving and family.

Submitted Peter Jerving, left and his MPD partner, right.

Alexis Twito Peter Jerving, left and Pastor Alexis Twito, right.

In the interview with TMJ4 News, Pastor Alexis Twito tells our Katie Crowther that donations to Jerving's family can be made in two ways:

First, you can stop at any Landmark Credit Union branch and donate in person. Your in-person donation can be made out to the "Officer Jerving End of Watch Fund."

Second, you can donate online with the Fallen Heroes Fund for Jerving. This fundraiser has been up for several days.

The money from both fundraisers is going to the same place, organizers say: the officer's family. These two fundraisers are the two official fundraisers sanctioned by the Jerving family.

WATCH TMJ4 News interview: Pastor talks about relationship with Officer Jerving

How you knew Officer Jerving: Pastor Twito

Pastor Twito says Jerving was her brother's brother-in-law. In the TMJ4 News interview, the pastor described the time she had spent with a younger Jerving, as he sought to fulfill his dream of working as a police officer.

"More than a lot of people he [Jerving] knew, I had some experience with the police department. So he asked me to help him prepare for his [police academy] interviews. So just running through the scenarios - what would you do in this scenario - it was such an honor," she said.

"I felt an extra bit of pride when we all came, a crowd, to his graduation. And we were all so proud of him," said Pastor Twito.

Funeral services for fallen officer Jerving

Funeral services for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving will be held on Monday, Feb. 13.

Krause Funeral Home says visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elmbrook Church, 777 S. Barker Road, in Brookfield. The funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by a burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr.

Longtime friends, coworkers reflect on their love for fallen MPD Officer Peter Jerving

By Katie Crowther, Feb. 8, 2023

Watch report here:

Friends, coworkers reflect on their love for fallen police officer

We are learning more about Officer Peter Jerving from some of his close friends and longtime coworkers.

Before joining the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), Jerving worked for more than 10 years at Western States Envelope and Label in Butler, setting-up and troubleshooting factory equipment.

Barb Kurcz and Mary Lynn Ellis remember the day he started. They had already been working there for 20 years.

“His smile from ear to ear just stood out,” said Kurcz. “He had a laugh to match it. He was so energetic and full of life. He really listened and got to know everyone. People just loved him, and he loved them back.”

“We were kind of his mother hens,” said Ellis. “I used to tell him often that I always felt like he was a son to me. He’d sometimes joke by saying ‘okay mom,’ when we were telling him to do something. He gave me a hug every morning. I loved those hugs.”

They were among the first to know when Jerving got accepted into the police academy.

“I remember when he came to me and said that he had always wanted to be a police officer,” said Kurcz. “I remember I was worried because I know what comes with that job. But I embraced it. He was so happy and really wanted to learn.”

Kurcz and Ellis attended Jerving’s graduation from the police academy and were at the ceremony when he received an MPD Merit Award for helping save someone’s life last year.

