Heroes honored month after Racine County Festival Foods crash

"I feel great getting the award but again I'm very upset with what happened," said Hernandez.
Hernandez admits this has been rough and hard to deal with.
"I pray for the victims and their families every day," she said.
And Friday they finally got to unite with family members of the couple they saved.
"We still believe after this tragedy that there are more good people on this earth than bad and from the bottom of our hearts we're forever grateful for all your lifesaving actions," said Sandra Coopman, Jeffrey’s sister.