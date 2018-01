Isaiah Degroot, the teen responsible for the life-threatening hit and run in Mount Pleasant, has received 27 charges for hitting the couple.

On Jan. 14, Cheryl and Jeffrey Coopman were shopping at Festival Foods where they allegeldy were hit by Degroot in a stolen vehicle. The couple was in critical condition at Froedtert Hospital.

On Sunday, a Racine County deputy was following Degroot and noticed the license plates didn't match the car. He tried to pull the car over, but Degroot reportedly sped away into the Mount Pleasant Kohl's parking lot.

Degroot then reportedly hit Cheryl and Jeffrey, completely removing Cheryl's arm and leg and breaking Jeffrey's pelvis and leg. The driver lost control of the Toyota, crashed into a pole, and ran out of the car.

Degroot was later found nearby. He was held in Racine County circuit court and was charged with 27 crimes.

The 27 charges includes:

Operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent

Felony bail jumping: this accounts for 18 of the charges

Hit and run- great bodily harm: this accounts for 2 of the charges

First degree reckless injury: this accounts for 2 of the charges

Possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC

Receiving stolen firearm

Knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license- cause great bodily harm: this accounts for 2 of the charges

At the time of the incident, Degroot was out on bail for his part in a shooting two months ago.

Inside the stolen car, police found a stolen gun and large amounts of marijuana were found in the car.

Degroot's family didn't have anything to say about the incident.