MT. PLEASANT -- A police pursuit through a parking lot leaves two pedestrians severely injured. It happened this morning at the Village Center strip mall in Mount Pleasant.

“I usually just come out [of the grocery store], look for cars, and off I go," Jane Reilly, a witness, said.

"[But today] I thought, dude, the guy is really moving quickly," she continued.

According to police, a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle as it pulled into the parking lot of Kohl’s Department Store located at 5500 Washington Avenue in the Village of Mount Pleasant. Upon the Deputy activating the emergency lights, the vehicle sped off and hit two pedestrians in front of Festival Foods. The driver then jumped out of the car and took off running. However, the passenger stayed at the scene.

“One of [the victims] was flighted," Captain Brian Smith with the Mt. Pleasant police department said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to them. I believe they’re up a Froedtert. Both of them are being treated," he continued.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the Sheriff’s Deputy immediately took life-saving measures and applied a tourniquet to one of the victims and continued to provide medical care to the injured until being relieved by Rescue Personnel. The suspect was taken into custody a short distance from the accident scene.

As for Reilly, who witnessed this unnerving event, she said she’ll sleep better tonight knowing the suspect is behind bars, but she’s sending her condolences to the people he hurt while attempting to evade police.

“I'm saddened for the family that’s gotta deal with this now,” Reilly said.

“All you can do is send a lot of prayer," she continued.

Three law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation. The suspect could face a number of charges.