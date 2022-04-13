ARRESTED: Brooklyn subway shooting suspect with Wisconsin ties taken into custody

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Frank R. James, the man named as the suspect in Tuesday's Brooklyn subway mass shooting, has been arrested, the New York Police Department announced.

The New York Police Department said Tuesday evening that Frank R. James, 62, was a person of interest in the subway shooting. On Wednesday, police named him as a suspect.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, CNN and WNBC began reporting that James had been arrested. CNN said patrol cops took him into custody in the East Village in Manhattan.

Authorities said 10 people suffered gunshot wounds in the subway attack. Five of them are reportedly in critical condition. Six other people suffered various injuries including smoke inhalation.

James' has several Wisconsin connections, including his last known address, which was on Milwaukee's north side. A sign posted on the mailbox showed his name and requested mail be forwarded to a P.O. box.

Phantom Fireworks said a man named Frank James bought fireworks in Caledonia back in June of 2021.

The company said four of the items James purchased are believed to be the same items that were shown in a photograph published by NBC. NBC's photo shows a bag that was identified as having been left behind by the Brooklyn subway shooter.

Phantom Fireworks said because they have no video of the purchase, they can't confirm that this James Frank is the same as the one possibly involved in the Brooklyn shooting.

