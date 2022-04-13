Brooklyn subway shooting suspect bought fireworks in Racine County in June: Reports

RACINE — Frank R. James, the suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting, bought fireworks in Caledonia back in June of 2021, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Phantom Fireworks confirmed to the Journal Sentinel that James had spent $93 at a Phantom showroom in Caledonia, but they didn't have any receipts for purchases in 2022.

The business saw photos from the scene in New York and ran James' name in their system. When they saw the results, they contacted the police.

Since police named James as a person of interest, and then named him as a suspect, several connections to Wisconsin have been made.

James' last known address was in Milwaukee, and several neighbors recognized his photo.

James' social media accounts tie him to Wisconsin as far back as 2019. His YouTube accounts detail half-hour-long rants about his disdain with society. In one video, titled "Step One Complete," he explains a road trip he's taking from Milwaukee, starting on March 20.

In the video, he says he will be stopping in Ft. Wayne, Ind., Pittsburgh and Philadelphia before continuing his trip to New York City.

