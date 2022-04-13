Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect bought fireworks in Racine County in June: Reports

Subway Shooting
John Minchillo/AP
NYPD officers guard the entrance to the 36th Street subway station where a shooting attack occurred the previous day during the morning commute, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York. Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that officials were now seeking 62-year-old Frank R. James as a suspect. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Subway Shooting
Posted at 9:27 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 10:45:07-04

RACINE — Frank R. James, the suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting, bought fireworks in Caledonia back in June of 2021, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Phantom Fireworks confirmed to the Journal Sentinel that James had spent $93 at a Phantom showroom in Caledonia, but they didn't have any receipts for purchases in 2022.

The business saw photos from the scene in New York and ran James' name in their system. When they saw the results, they contacted the police.

Since police named James as a person of interest, and then named him as a suspect, several connections to Wisconsin have been made.

James' last known address was in Milwaukee, and several neighbors recognized his photo.

James' social media accounts tie him to Wisconsin as far back as 2019. His YouTube accounts detail half-hour-long rants about his disdain with society. In one video, titled "Step One Complete," he explains a road trip he's taking from Milwaukee, starting on March 20.

In the video, he says he will be stopping in Ft. Wayne, Ind., Pittsburgh and Philadelphia before continuing his trip to New York City.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule