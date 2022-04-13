NYPD names Frank R. James as 'suspect' in subway shooting

NEW YORK — Frank R. James, who was named as a person of interest in Tuesday's subway shooting in Brooklyn, NY, and who has an address in Wisconsin, has now been named a suspect.

The New York Police Department shared the news Wednesday saying, "Frank Robert James fired numerous gunshots inside an "N" line subway car at 36th St & 4th Ave subway station causing serious injuries to 10 people."

Police had officially only called James a person of interest as of Tuesday. However, in their tweet, Wednesday NYPD shared several surveillance images of James in the subway station.

On 4/12/22 at 8:30 AM, Frank Robert James fired numerous gun shots inside an "N" line subway car at 36th St & 4th Ave subway station causing serious injuries to 10 people. Anyone with info about the incident or his whereabouts should contact @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/MaeF16i4bX — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 13, 2022

James' last known address was on Milwaukee's north side. A sign posted on the mailbox showed his name and requested mail be forwarded to a P.O. box.

However, James' social media accounts tie him to Wisconsin as far back as 2019. His YouTube accounts detail half-hour-long rants about his disdain with society. One video, titled "Step One Complete," he explains a road trip he's taking from Milwaukee, starting on March 20.

In the video, he says he will be stopping in Ft. Wayne, Ind., Pittsburgh and Philadelphia before continuing his trip to New York City.

"I'm heading back into the danger zone, so to speak," James said in the video. "It's triggering a lot of negative thoughts, of course."

James' rants include Ukraine-Russian war politics, his post-traumatic stress, disdain over the current existence of African Americans and the need for humanity to end.

New York City police have found an unoccupied U-Haul van in Brooklyn matching the description and license plate number of a vehicle being sought in connection with Tuesday’s shooting on a rush-hour subway train.

According to CNN, the van was rented on April 11 from a U-Haul store in Philadelphia. The records show James rented the van using a Wisconsin license with a Milwaukee address. CNN reports the U-Haul reservation was made on April 6 and was scheduled to be picked up on April 11 at 2:01 p.m. ET. According to the reservation, the van was supposed to be rented for two days.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip