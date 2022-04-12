Person of interest in Brooklyn subway shooting has Milwaukee ties, police say

BROOKLYN, New York — There is a link between Wisconsin and the person who rented the U-Haul used in Tuesday morning's subway shooting in Brooklyn, New York.

The New York Police Department announced Tuesday evening that Frank R. James, 62, is a person of interest they are seeking in the subway shooting. Police say he has addresses in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Twitter/@NYPDnews Frank Jame is a person of interest in the shooting that took place on the N train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.





Authorities said 10 people suffered gunshot wounds. Five of them are reportedly in critical condition. Six others suffered various injuries including smoke inhalation.

NYPD has identified Frank R. James, age 62, as a PERSON OF INTEREST in the Brooklyn subway shooting. Police say the Uhaul key they found in the subway was rented in his name.



Police clarified they do not know if James has any connection to the subway. — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) April 12, 2022

James is described as a Black male, who is estimated to be 5 foot 5 inches tall— with a heavy build.

This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yBpenmsX67 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

James' last known address was on Milwaukee's north side. Neighbors tell TMJ4 News they saw James less than a week ago.

New York City police have found an unoccupied U-Haul van in Brooklyn matching the description and license plate number of a vehicle being sought in connection with Tuesday’s shooting on a rush-hour subway train.

According to CNN, the van was rented on April 11 from a U-Haul store in Philadelphia. The records show James rented the van using a Wisconsin license with a Milwaukee address. CNN reports the U-Haul reservation was made on April 6 and was scheduled to be picked up on April 11 at 2:01 p.m. ET. According to the reservation, the van was supposed to be rented for two days.

A law enforcement official said police were closing off a street about four miles from the shooting scene and clearing nearby businesses, while awaiting a bomb squad and the highly specialized emergency services unit.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people.

