$8.25 million Lake Geneva home for sale is second most expensive listing in Wisconsin

LAKE GENEVA — What can you buy with $8,250,000? You could purchase the second most expensive home on the market in Wisconsin.

The home at N1959 Solar Ln., Lake Geneva costs $8,250,000. It features 7 beds, 6.5 baths, and is 4,969 square feet. Plus, it has 160 feet of lake frontage. There are three floors with the basement turned into an entertainment area and primary rooms on the first and second floors.

As far as $8 million homes for sale go, this Lake Geneva estate is actually pretty cozy and quaint. It's not opulent or overly luxurious. It's an upscale lake house that's perfect for large gatherings.

James Groh The kitchen inside the 2nd most expensive home for sale in Wisconsin (as of the publishing of this story).

The realtor for the property said that the ideal buyer for this home is someone with a large family.

“Family with a lot of kids or a family with children and grandchildren because of the seven bedrooms, all the living space, multiple living areas for parents, kids to go to throughout the house," Patricia Forbeck the listing agent said.

So what makes this home so expensive then? It's the lake views and 160 feet of lake shoreline that the home offers. It has a spacious backyard to host family and parties. Plus, it comes with a 200-foot pier. Inside the home, every room has spectacular views of the lake.

What's more, even though the home was built in 1925, the current owners did a major renovation when they bought it in 1977. They did 2 more renovations and added on to the home since then.

“Given the frontage, the location on the south shore side of the lake very desirable, sunsets the bedrooms the bathrooms have all been updated. It’s aligned with other sales that took place last year," Forbeck said.

James Groh The realtor said that the home is worth so much because of the access and views it has of Geneva Lake.

As of the publishing of this story, it's the second most expensive listing in Wisconsin behind a $10 million home in Door County. Both of those homes pale in comparison to the Aloha Lodge in Lake Geneva that was on the market in 2023. In October, the home was listed for $30 million. It's no longer listed for sale.

According to Zillow, there are only about 20 homes on the market in Wisconsin for $4 million or more. In Lake Geneva, seven homes are listed for $3 million or more. Clearly, Lake Geneva is a host real estate market.

“But I will tell you 2022, 2023 there have been quite a few sales that were over $8 million," Forbeck said.

For more information or if you'd like a tour of the home, reach out to realtor Tricia Forbeck.

