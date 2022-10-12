Darrell Brooks trial: More witness testimony in store for day 8 of proceedings

WAUKESHA — The trial continues for Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021.

Prosecutors allege Brooks, 40, hit and killed six people and injured scores of others with an SUV on Nov. 21 in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. Police said he turned into the parade after fleeing a domestic disturbance, though officers were not pursuing him at the time. The 76 charges he faces include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each of those counts carries a mandatory life sentence.

Brooks has been acting as his own attorney since last week when he demanded Judge Dorow dismiss his public defenders.

On Tuesday, Brooks returned to court and once again claimed that the court has no jurisdiction to try to the defendant. "I mean, we haven't even established that the plaintiff is a living human being and not an entity," he said.

Survivors of the parade tragedy took the stand, including a mother who saw her daughter lying in the roadway after they were both hit by the SUV. Two women who coached the Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team at the time also testified.

One former coach, Alyssa Grajewski, said she rode with one of the dancers to the hospital in a squad car. She found another student at the hospital with her mother.

As Jamie Sutton, another dance coach testified, victims and their families who were in the gallery were seen gasping and weeping as the state played video evidence.

Jeff Rogers, President of the Waukesha Blazers Baseball Club, also testified. He described finding Jackson Sparks after he was hit by the SUV. Jackson would later succumb to his injuries and would be the youngest person killed in the parade.

"Jackson was motionless on the ground. Eyes open. Didn’t appear to be aware," said Rogers.

After witness testimony, the state told Judge Jennifer Dorow that they were behind. Saung things went much slower Tuesday than expected. The state has been quick with its questioning thus far, but Brooks has questioned each witness at great length.

