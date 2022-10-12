Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday morning, a few storms may produce wind gusts near 50 mph and hail. Rain becomes more developed along the cold front that will move through between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Behind the front expect clear skies for a few hours, before more showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in the evening. Rainfall will be around 0.25-0.50". After starting the day near 60°, temperatures fall into the low to mid-50s behind the front. Winds will also be gusty, especially in the morning, with gusts near 30 mph out of the southwest.

Winds weaken into the night, but it will still be breezy with a westerly wind 10-15 mph. Lows stop near 40° by Thursday morning. A few showers linger into Thursday afternoon, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s.

Chances for rain continue this weekend, Friday night and Sunday evening. Temperatures continue to trend colder with morning lows in the low to mid 30s next week and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy

High: 62

Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy

Low: 43

Wind: W 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance afternoon showers. Breezy

High: 55

Wind: W 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for showers late. Breezy

High: 54

Wind: W 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Chance for showers early. Partly sunny. Breezy

High: 55

Wind: W 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Patchy frost. Mostly sunny. Chance for showers late

High: 54