Tornado Warnings in Wisconsin: Live blog, latest warnings and forecast

Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.

Here are the current warnings in effect:

Tornado Warning from 10/12/2022 12:57 PM to 1:15 PM CDT for Kenosha County, WI

Tornado Warning from 10/12/2022 12:13 PM to 1:00 PM CDT for Kenosha County, WI, Racine County, WI, Walworth County, WI, Waukesha County, WI.

Tornado Warning from 10/12/2022 12:10 PM to 12:45 PM CDT for Milwaukee County, WI.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 10/12/2022 12:08 PM to 1:15 PM CDT for Kenosha County, WI, Racine County, WI, Walworth County, WI.

Tornado Warning from 10/12/2022 12:07 PM to 12:30 PM CDT for Ozaukee County, WI.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 10/12/2022 12:02 PM to 12:45 PM CDT for Milwaukee County

Tornado Warning from 10/12/2022 11:52 AM to 12:15 PM CDT for Kenosha County, WI, Waukesha County, WI.

The NWS issued the warnings around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. TMJ4 News has severe weather coverage teams in place. Stay with TMJ4 News for the latest.

1:06 p.m. update:

Weather video from Milwaukee area

Time lapse of weather in Milwaukee area

Storm hits 20th and Howard in Milwaukee

1:01 p.m. update:

According to We Energies, at least 20,000 households are without power as severe storms roll through the area.

The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings throughout the area, including in Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Walworth counties.

In the Milwaukee area, around 15,000 customers are without power. Out near Waukesha, there are nearly 5,000.

12:55 p.m. update:

Storm hits 20th and Howard in Milwaukee

Winds and rain roll through Oak Creek

12:53 p.m. update:

We have received confirmation that the tornado warning is over and students are returning to classes. Families should also receive an email and phone message. — South Milwaukee Sch. (@SoMilwSchools) October 12, 2022

12:52 p.m. update:

Per Chief Met. @BrianNizTMJ4 #Milwaukee is no longer under the threat of a tornado. Places like #Racine and #Kenosha need to stay on high alert. https://t.co/fTp94Gc0iK — Andrea Albers (@AndreaAlbersTV) October 12, 2022

12:50 p.m. update:

According to WeEnergies, at least 17,000 households are without power as severe storms roll through the area.

The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings throughout the area, including in Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Walworth counties.

In the Milwaukee area, more than 10,000 customers are without power. Out near Waukesha, there are more than 6,000.

12:44 p.m. update:

People at the IKEA in Oak Creek taking shelter.

TMJ4 IKEA in Oak Creek



12:43 p.m. update:

Tornado warning in effect until 12:45pm. Those at City Hall, ZMB, and 809 are told to shelter in place.

We are in the basement that connects the three buildings. pic.twitter.com/wxgbViUDZd — City of Milwaukee Dept. of Employee Relations (@cityofmkeDER) October 12, 2022

12:41 p.m. update:

8,332 We Energies customers out of power in Wisconsin and Michigan, according to their outage map.

12:38 p.m. update:

Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee says they are sheltering in place, but no issues so far with the Tornado Warning.

12:36 p.m. update:

Be alert across Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha and southeast Walworth counties through 1:15 PM CDT or so, These storms may produce brief quick hitting TORNADOES. Seek safe shelter until these storms pass! — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) October 12, 2022

12:32 p.m. update:

UWM Emergency Alert: Confirmed radar indicated tornado in Brown Deer/Greenfield/West Allis Please shelter and stay inside. This is a serious situation. — UWM Police (@uwmpolice) October 12, 2022

12:29 p.m. update:

We are aware of the current weather warning. All students are being brought inside the schools and are sheltering. — Racine Unified (@RacineUnified) October 12, 2022

Greendale Schools' students and staff are safe and sheltering in our schools according to our tornado warning plan at this time. pic.twitter.com/ki0wuLcGub — Greendale Schools (@GreendaleLearns) October 12, 2022

12:28 p.m. update:

Folks, tornado warnings are currently in effect in several Wisconsin counties. Please be careful and take shelter if you’re in an area affected by severe weather. Follow @ReadyWisconsin for more alerts and updates for your area. #wiwx https://t.co/KXpijVrz4a — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) October 12, 2022

12:27 p.m. update:

12:26 p.m. update:

A #tornadowarning has been issued for several Southeastern Wisconsin counties, including Milwaukee County. Please act accordingly. Don't take unnecessary risks, and find appropriate shelter. And so you know for future alerts, here are the different tornado alert terminologies. pic.twitter.com/Z0UmOZ1zTc — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) October 12, 2022

12:26 p.m. update:

Tornado sirens in downtown Milwaukee

Tornado Sirens in downtown Milwaukee

12:25 p.m. update:

Tough conditions on roads, TMJ4's Ubah Ali reports.

Driving down 94 west passing Waukesha. Rain coming down very hard. Visibility reduced immensely.

12:24 p.m. update:

Tornado sirens at City Hall. Employees told to gather at center of floor. pic.twitter.com/pHRZR6OJVt — Angelica Duria (@angelicaduria) October 12, 2022

12:23 p.m. update:

TORNADO REPORTED 1215 PM JUST NORTHWEST OF BURLINGTON. TAKE SHELTER NOW! — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) October 12, 2022

12:21 p.m. update:

Due to the local tornado warning for Franklin schools until 12:45, all schools are sheltering in place & following tornado procedures, they tell TMJ4 News.

12:20 p.m. update:

Notice to all parents - all @SoMilwSchools students are currently sheltering due to a tornado warning. — South Milwaukee Sch. (@SoMilwSchools) October 12, 2022

12:10 p.m.: update:

All School District of Menomonee Falls students and staff at schools and district buildings are safe and in shelter due to the severe weather.

12 p.m. update:

The NWS tweeted a tornado report in Merton, Wisconsin.

TORNADO REPORT IN MERTON!! 1150 AM. SEEK SAFE SHELTER!! — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) October 12, 2022

