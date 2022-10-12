Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tornado Warnings in Wisconsin: Live blog, latest warnings and forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Milwaukee, Walworth, Waukesha, and Jefferson counties
Tornado Sirens in downtown Milwaukee
310983623_407079054948083_40834832689274634_n.jpg
Posted at 12:04 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 14:07:17-04

Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.

Here are the current warnings in effect:

  • Tornado Warning from 10/12/2022 12:57 PM to 1:15 PM CDT for Kenosha County, WI
  • Tornado Warning from 10/12/2022 12:13 PM to 1:00 PM CDT for Kenosha County, WI, Racine County, WI, Walworth County, WI, Waukesha County, WI.
  • Tornado Warning from 10/12/2022 12:13 PM to 1:00 PM CDT for Kenosha County, WI, Racine County, WI, Walworth County, WI, Waukesha County, WI.
  • Tornado Warning from 10/12/2022 12:10 PM to 12:45 PM CDT for Milwaukee County, WI.
  • Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 10/12/2022 12:08 PM to 1:15 PM CDT for Kenosha County, WI, Racine County, WI, Walworth County, WI.
  • Tornado Warning from 10/12/2022 12:07 PM to 12:30 PM CDT for Ozaukee County, WI.
  • Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 10/12/2022 12:02 PM to 12:45 PM CDT for Milwaukee County
  • Tornado Warning from 10/12/2022 11:52 AM to 12:15 PM CDT for Kenosha County, WI, Waukesha County, WI.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

The NWS issued the warnings around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. TMJ4 News has severe weather coverage teams in place. Stay with TMJ4 News for the latest.

LATEST INFORMATION ON TORNADO WARNINGS: LIVE BLOG

1:06 p.m. update:

Weather video from Milwaukee area

Time lapse of weather in Milwaukee area
Storm hits 20th and Howard in Milwaukee

1:01 p.m. update:

According to We Energies, at least 20,000 households are without power as severe storms roll through the area.

The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings throughout the area, including in Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Walworth counties.

In the Milwaukee area, around 15,000 customers are without power. Out near Waukesha, there are nearly 5,000.

12:55 p.m. update:

Storm hits 20th and Howard in Milwaukee

Winds and rain roll through Oak Creek

12:53 p.m. update:

12:52 p.m. update:

12:50 p.m. update:

According to WeEnergies, at least 17,000 households are without power as severe storms roll through the area.

The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings throughout the area, including in Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Walworth counties.

In the Milwaukee area, more than 10,000 customers are without power. Out near Waukesha, there are more than 6,000.

12:44 p.m. update:

People at the IKEA in Oak Creek taking shelter.

68728928200__C1DA1D93-46BB-40DF-8CE4-95E8D806D76D.jpeg
IKEA in Oak Creek

12:43 p.m. update:

12:41 p.m. update:

8,332 We Energies customers out of power in Wisconsin and Michigan, according to their outage map.

12:38 p.m. update:

Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee says they are sheltering in place, but no issues so far with the Tornado Warning.

12:36 p.m. update:

12:32 p.m. update:

12:29 p.m. update:

12:28 p.m. update:

12:27 p.m. update:

12:26 p.m. update:

12:26 p.m. update:

Tornado sirens in downtown Milwaukee

Tornado Sirens in downtown Milwaukee

12:25 p.m. update:

Tough conditions on roads, TMJ4's Ubah Ali reports.

Driving down 94 west passing Waukesha. Rain coming down very hard. Visibility reduced immensely.

12:24 p.m. update:

12:23 p.m. update:

12:21 p.m. update:

Due to the local tornado warning for Franklin schools until 12:45, all schools are sheltering in place & following tornado procedures, they tell TMJ4 News.

12:20 p.m. update:

12:10 p.m.: update:

All School District of Menomonee Falls students and staff at schools and district buildings are safe and in shelter due to the severe weather.

12 p.m. update:

The NWS tweeted a tornado report in Merton, Wisconsin.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

barnesjohnson.jpg

Local News

How to watch the U.S. Senate debate this Thursday on TMJ4