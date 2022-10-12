More than 20K without power as severe storms roll through

MILWAUKEE — According to We Energies, at least 20,000 households are without power as severe storms roll through the area.

The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings throughout the area, including in Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Walworth counties.

In the Milwaukee area, around 15,000 customers are without power. Out near Waukesha, there are nearly 5,000.

To see exactly where the outages are, check out the We Energies outage map.

