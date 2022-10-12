Watch Now
More than 20K without power as severe storms roll through

There were several tornado warnings in effect Wednesday afternoon.
We Energies outage map
Posted at 12:49 PM, Oct 12, 2022
MILWAUKEE — According to We Energies, at least 20,000 households are without power as severe storms roll through the area.

The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings throughout the area, including in Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Walworth counties.

In the Milwaukee area, around 15,000 customers are without power. Out near Waukesha, there are nearly 5,000.

To see exactly where the outages are, check out the We Energies outage map.

Follow along on the latest weather updates.

