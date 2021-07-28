Experts push for mask use following COVID-19 surge, breakthrough cases

MILWAUKEE — Two high-profile members of the Milwaukee community are now dealing with breakthrough cases of COVID-19.

TMJ4 News spoke with medical experts about the trends they’re seeing and COVID-19's impact on a vaccinated person.

On Tuesday, both Milwaukee Brewers MVP Christian Yelich and Marquette University President Mike Lovell announced they contracted the virus, despite being fully vaccinated.

Nasia Safdar, Director for Infection Prevention at UW-Health, said they’re noticing more of these breakthrough COVID-19 cases.

“What we’re seeing is the number of breakthrough infections have increased, even compared with what they were some weeks ago,” Safdar said.

TMJ4

Despite the increased breakthrough cases, Safdar said vaccines are still critical in saving lives and minimizing COVID-19's impact.

“Those critical illnesses are being seen by people who either cannot get the vaccine or chose they will not get the vaccine,” she explained.

TMJ4 News caught up with Alison Hong with her mother and son outside for a beach picnic. The family is vaccinated, except her son, Noah, who is too young.

TMJ4

Hong said they’re doing everything they can to stay safe.

“We try to do a lot of stuff outside, and luckily the weather obliges,” Hong said.

Safdar says while vaccinated people can still contract COVID-19, masks, once again, could help slow the spread.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip