While vaccinated, Marquette University president tests positive, urges students to get vaccinated too

MILWAUKEE — The President of Marquette University, Michael Lovell, says although he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, test results came back positive on Tuesday. But he continued to stress the importance of getting vaccinated to prevent severe consequences to people's health if they do catch the virus.

Lovell said on social media that he decided to get tested after experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms." After the positive test, he will be working from home and self-isolating for 10 days.

"Had I not been vaccinated, the outcome could have been very different," said Lovell.

The Marquette president also took the chance to underscore the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, as new variants such as the Delta variant sweep across the state and the country.

"Our Catholic, Jesuit mission and values call on us to care for each other and serve the common good," writes Lovell.

"That is why we are requiring that students be vaccinated for this fall and urging all members of the Marquette community to get vaccinated. The vaccines are remarkably effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death," according to Lovell.

Lovell also reminded students and staff that if you are experiencing symptoms, to get tested and stay home.

Marquette is requiring that students - undergraduate, graduate and professional - who will be attending classes during the 2021-22 school year be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 1, 2021.

Click here to read the university's plan for the 2021-22 school year.

According to the City of Milwaukee's COVID-19 dashboard, confirmed cases have been on the rise since late June. As of Monday, the weekly rolling average reached 87 cases - the highest the average has been since early March.

Dear Marquette community,



I’m writing today to share some personal news. After experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, I took the responsible step of getting a COVID-19 test, and although I am fully vaccinated, the results came back positive this afternoon. — Michael Lovell (@PresLovell) July 27, 2021

Also on Tuesday, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett issued a recommendation asking people to once again wear masks indoors or in large gatherings of people, regardless of vaccination status.

The recommendation does not carry any legal weight and will not be enforced, Mayor Barrett said at a media briefing Tuesday.

The news comes the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it’s now recommending people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

The CDC specifically noted people in school settings should wear face masks indoors despite vaccination status.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip