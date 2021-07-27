Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett issues recommendation asking people to wear masks indoors, in large crowds

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has issued a recommendation asking people to once again wear masks indoors or in large gatherings of people, regardless of vaccination status.

The recommendation does not carry any legal weight and will not be enforced, Mayor Barrett said at a media briefing Tuesday.

"We are asking people to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, when they go indoors," Mayor Barrett said.

“This is a tough request to make, because we felt like we were getting life back to normal," he added. “We certainly hope that Milwaukeeans will embrace masks once again."

Although the mayor said masking may be effective in reducing transmission of COVID-19, he reiterated the fact that vaccinations remain the priority for the city.

“The best way to fight the spread of COVID remains, hands down, more people getting vaccinated," Barrett said.

Barrett added that his request comes as Milwaukee County and the City of Milwaukee see a marked increase in transmission of COVID-19 in recent days.

"I'm tired of it, you're tired of it, but we're not out of the woods," Barrett said.

The news comes the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it’s now recommending people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

The new recommendations come as parts of the country see COVID-19 cases climb due in large part to the rise in the more transmissible delta variant.

