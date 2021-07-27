Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich tests positive for COVID-19 despite vaccination, reports say

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns announced Tuesday.

Yelich has been placed on the COVID-IL list and will miss a minimum of 10 days.

The star outfielder was fully vaccinated earlier this season, according to the Brewers, making this a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19.

Stearns says Yelich has "mild symptoms and is 'in good spirits,'" the Journal Sentinel's Tom Haudricourt reported on Twitter.

Stearns said he is confident Tuesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates will still be played, Haudricourt added.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it is important to remember that breakthrough cases should be expected with any vaccine.

"COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. However, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people," the CDC says on its website. "There will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19."

