7-day average COVID-19 deaths hits zero in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — The 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths in Milwaukee County has hit zero, according to Dr. Ben Weston.

Weston is the Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County. He shared the news on Twitter, calling the trend "a welcome reprieve after months of far too many family members, friends, and neighbors dying from COVID."

Weston said he hopes the trend continues but said "hope is not a strategy." He then promoted people get vaccinated and boosted.

The news comes after Weston previously announced Milwaukee County's positivity rate had dropped below 5% and shared that community levels in the county had entered the "green zone."

Hospital needs have also declined in Milwaukee County.

However, the news out of Racine and Kenosha Counties is not as positive. Both of those areas have high community levels per the CDC, meaning, people are urged to wear masks.

