Milwaukee County's COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 5%

Posted at 8:55 AM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 09:55:48-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County COVID-19 statistics have drastically improved, according to data that Dr. Ben Weston shared on Twitter Friday.

Weston is the Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County. He shared numerous graphs Friday detailing COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases, positivity rate, and vaccinations. Majority of the graphs had positive data.

The COVID-19 positivity rate has entered what Weston calls "the green zone," at 4.8%. Milwaukee County is also seeing just 100 cases of COVID-19 per day, a number we have not seen since July 2021.

Weston did note that case numbers per day are skewed by testing levels, but the trend is still encouraging.

Hospitalizations have not quite bottomed out but Weston says he is seeing nice declines there as well. The number of people hospitalized is the lowest we have seen since the summer, according to Weston.

There's also great progress with the number of deaths in the county, with just one COVID-death per day.

"Still one too many but the decline is impressive and something for which to be grateful," Weston wrote on Twitter.

After sharing all the positive news, Weston also discussed vaccination percentages which he says are still too low.

