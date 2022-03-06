Watch
COVID-19 community levels remain high in Racine, Kenosha counties

Posted at 9:57 AM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 10:57:37-05

WISCONSIN — In recent weeks, we have reported good news out of Milwaukee County in regard to COVID-19. Cases and hospital needs are declining, and the county has officially entered the 'green zone' with a positivity rate of less than 5%.

That case isn't the same in Racine or Kenosha counties, though. The online CDC map breaking down community levels by county shows Racine and Kenosha aren't doing as well as the rest of southeastern Wisconsin.

While areas like Milwaukee County, Waukesha County, and Walworth County all show low community levels, Kenosha and Racine are high.

Along with the map, the CDC also lists recommendations for preventing COVID-19 based on the community levels in your area.

When levels are low, like they are in Milwaukee County, the CDC recommends staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines and getting testing if you show symptoms. However, if community levels are high in the area, the CDC recommends wearing a mask inside, in addition to staying up to date with vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms.

A few other counties in Wisconsin also show high transmission rates. They are Barron, Rusk, Iron, Vilas, Oneida, and Forest counties.

