Milwaukee County enters COVID-19 green zone as cases, hospital needs decline

Posted at 5:24 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 06:24:04-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County has reached the COVID-19 community levels green zone, according to Dr. Ben Weston.

Weston is the Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County. He shared the news on Twitter Thursday, saying Milwaukee County's numbers have met CDC standards for the green zone.

Weston said this means the county has achieved a relatively low number of cases and hospital needs for COVID.

This comes a week after Weston announced the county's positivity rate had dropped below 5%.

In his tweet Thursday, Weston reminded people that while the COVID-19 trends are declining, some people may still choose to be cautious.

"You can never truly step into someone else's shoes. Respect and be kind to those around you who may choose a different level of caution in this time of low disease burden. And we can all hope that our trends continue and our community stays safe," Weston said in his tweet.

The achievement, though, is still something to celebrate.

