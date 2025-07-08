Search warrant sheds light on Shorewood murder; shows victim called police on suspect months earlier

SHOREWOOD — New court documents provide insight into a deadly shooting in Shorewood that left one woman dead and two others hurt, including a police officer.

Police say 34-year-old Michael Griffin Jr. shot and killed a woman at a home last Thursday near Bartlett and Kenmore. Her family has identified the victim as 34-year-old Victoria Truss.

Truss family Victoria Truss was identified by family as the victim of a fatal shooting in Shorewood Thursday.

Milwaukee police shot and killed Griffin Jr. a few hours later following a chase and shootout.

The owner of the duplex who was shot first did not want to do an on-camera interview with TMJ4; however, he shed some light on the shootings. He was wearing bandages on his chest and hand where he was shot.

A search warrant shows he told authorities that this all started when the shooter broke down the door of the duplex. Court records show the duplex owner was the first to call 911. He said he was shot while he was sleeping and his dog was killed trying to protect him.

Right after that, the search warrant shows the duplex owner told officers, “he then heard approximately 17 gunshots coming from the lower residence.”

The second shooting killed Truss.

Court records show officers found Truss “lying on the front lawn” with “multiple gunshot wounds to her arms, chest and neck.”

The search warrant shows the landlord, “stated that Griffin is the boyfriend of Truss and recently moved back in with Truss approximately a month ago.”

Court records also reveal Truss called police for a disorderly conduct complaint two months ago, indicating “she wanted her ex-boyfriend out of the house and he was refusing to leave.”

That ex-boyfriend was later identified as Griffin Jr., according to court records.

The search warrant goes on to say, “[Griffin Jr.] allegedly had a firearm but was gone upon officers’ arrival” on May 11.

The search warrant was filed so law enforcement could search the apartment for firearms, casings, and weapon receipts. It was also used to search the victim and suspect’s cell phones.

