VILLAGE OF SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Flowers now sit on the steps of Victoria Truss's home in Shorewood, where the 34-year-old was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

Police confirmed that one person was found dead at the home at Bartlett Avenue and Wood Place just before 3 a.m. Thursday. The family identified the victim as Victoria Truss.

Photo of Victoria provided by family

Investigators say the suspect also shot another person and a Shorewood police officer before being fatally shot by police in Milwaukee following a pursuit and shootout.

"As soon as I found out that it was her, my heart just dropped. And the first thing I could say was, 'Why her?"' Victoria's mother, Trina Freeland said.

Freeland is still trying to wrap her head around her daughter's death. The two of them were very close.

Photo provided by family

"I'm gonna miss that about my baby. I'm never gonna hear her voice again," Freeland said.

Victoria was the oldest of three siblings and also a mother to a 14-year-old son.

"I'd give my life for my daughter's life just so she could be here with her son. I been in the world 53 years, I'd been here long enough," Freeland said. "I just wish I could trade places with my daughter."

Photo provided by family

Freeland said her daughter worked as a security guard at the Metro Market in Shorewood, just down the block from her home.

"She was a strong young lady. Hard worker, like she always had a job, always had good jobs. And she always made sure that her and her son never had to struggle," she said.

Check out: Family mourns 34-year-old woman shot and killed in Shorewood

Family mourns 34-year-old woman shot and killed in Shorewood

Victoria's love for life and people was something her brother admired most about her.

"A person who's always has a positive energy, a positive aura. A big sense of humor, protector, provider, she just willing to help you. She'd give you her last if she had to," Victoria's brother, Antonio Truss said.

Photo provided by family

"I'm going to miss hearing her crack jokes on me, I'm going to miss us going to concerts, I'm going to miss just randomly going to her job to see her, I'm going to miss eating sushi with her," Antonio said.

It's the little things that the family will miss the most. Now they're asking for support as they navigate this unimaginable grief.

"Just asking for prayers for strength," Freeland said.

This story was reported on-air by Megan Lee and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip