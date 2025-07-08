Police identify suspect in Shorewood shooting that killed woman and injured two others, including officer

SHOREWOOD — A 34-year-old Shorewood resident has been identified as the suspect who police say shot three people, killing one and injuring a police officer, before being fatally shot by law enforcement following a pursuit.

Michael Griffin Jr. was named as the suspect in a release issued Monday, July 7, by the Wauwatosa Police Department on behalf of the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT).

Police said Griffin fired on officers responding to a report of a shooting July 3 near Bartlett and Kenmore, just before 3 a.m. The gunfire struck a squad car and hit a Shorewood officer in the vest. The officer was not seriously injured.

One person was found dead in the home. Family members identified her as Victoria Truss, the oldest of three siblings and mother to a 14-year-old son.

Another victim was injured in the shooting but survived, according to police.

Police say Griffin was later fatally shot by police in Milwaukee following a pursuit and shootout. No officers were injured during this confrontation, according to the release.

The officers involved in the shooting — one each from the Glendale Police Department, Milwaukee Police Department and FBI — have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with their respective agency policies.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the officer-involved shooting to contact the Oak Creek Police Department, which is investigating the fatal incident along with MAIT.

You can do so by reaching out to Detective Gary Schneider at gschneider@oakcreekwi.gov or 414-766-7628.

