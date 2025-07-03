Residents near Newhall and Wood in Shorewood urged to shelter in place due to an 'ongoing tactical situation'

UPDATE: Residents near Newhall and Wood in Shorewood have been advised to shelter in place due to an ongoing tactical situation.
Shorewood residents are urged to avoid the area of Newhall and Wood, as the Shorewood police say they are currently on the scene of an "active shooting investigation."
Residents are urged to seek alternate routes as officers conduct their investigation.
Police say the scene is fluid and active, and that more information will be released as it becomes available.
TMJ4 has a crew on scene reporting that police are swarming the area and have a drone in the area.
Watch: Resident recounts hearing gunshots early Thursday morning
TMJ4’s Andrea Albers, who is on scene working to learn more, spoke to resident Pat Bunge, who said she heard gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.
