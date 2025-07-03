Residents near Newhall and Wood in Shorewood urged to shelter in place due to an 'ongoing tactical situation'

UPDATE: Residents near Newhall and Wood in Shorewood have been advised to shelter in place due to an ongoing tactical situation.

Shorewood residents are urged to avoid the area of Newhall and Wood, as the Shorewood police say they are currently on the scene of an "active shooting investigation."

Residents are urged to seek alternate routes as officers conduct their investigation.

TMJ4

Police say the scene is fluid and active, and that more information will be released as it becomes available.

TMJ4 has a crew on scene reporting that police are swarming the area and have a drone in the area.

Watch: Resident recounts hearing gunshots early Thursday morning

Large police presence reported in Shorewood

TMJ4’s Andrea Albers, who is on scene working to learn more, spoke to resident Pat Bunge, who said she heard gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error