New video captures the moment a Shorewood police officer was shot while responding to a report of a shooting

MILWAUKEE — Newly released video shows the moments a Shorewood police officer was shot while responding to a report of a shooting last Thursday.

Investigators say the suspect also shot and killed a person and injured another just before 3 a.m. Thursday, July 3, near Bartlett and Kenmore before being fatally shot by police in Milwaukee following a pursuit and shootout.

WATCH: Newly released video shows suspect firing on Shorewood police squad car

On Friday, the family of the person killed identified her as Victoria Truss. They said Victoria was the oldest of three siblings and also a mother to a 14-year-old son.

Truss family Victoria Truss was identified by family as the victim of a fatal shooting in Shorewood Thursday.

The video, shared with TMJ4 on Monday, July 7, shows the moments the officer began taking fire from an “unknown assailant” while inside a squad car, according to Shorewood Police Chief Heather Wurth, who held a news conference Thursday morning.

Wurth said the squad car took at least two rounds, striking the windshield, and another round hit the passenger side of the vehicle.

“Shots fired. Shots fired! I’m hit!” the officer said on the bodycam footage.

The video shows the officer continuing to drive after taking fire and calling for medical assistance before eventually being helped by other officers.

“He’s still shooting. He’s at Wood, at that original address,” the officer said.

In the video, the officer could be seen exiting his squad car when other officers arrive, then checking his vest as another officer arrives.

“Where are you hit?” another officer asked.

“I think my vest took it. Dude, it’s right here. I got glass in my eye. Right here … I think my vest took it,” the officer replied.

On Thursday, Wurth said the officer took a round in his vest and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure and was released a few hours later in "good spirits."

Watch: Shorewood police chief calls for end to attacks against officers following shooting of officer

She also condemned the violence and said officers need the community’s support more than ever.

“Our officers are doing an incredibly difficult job, under difficult circumstances, and facing inherent risks, and the support of the public, given the circumstances in Milwaukee, and certainly now here in Shorewood — we need the community support more than ever,” Wurth said.

Watch: Resident recounts hearing gunshots early Thursday morning

