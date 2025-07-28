Neighbors discuss safety ideas from other U.S. cities following two more shootings on Water Street

MILWAUKEE — Recent violence near Milwaukee's Water Street entertainment district has raised concerns among patrons and neighbors. In a series of incidents, at least nine people have been shot on or near Water Street over the past three weekends, leading to fears for safety during nightlife hours.

On Saturday, a 21-year-old was shot and injured near the intersection of Water and Knapp streets. Just a day later, police reported that a 31-year-old was shot in the same vicinity, both occurrences taking place in the early morning hours, steps away from bustling nightlife.

“I think a lot of people are not coming down here because of how dangerous it has been recently,” said Alisyn Haney, a patron of Water Street.

Residents also noted that even with efforts to improve safety, the violence appears to spill over into surrounding neighborhoods.

“On Water Street itself, the (police) presence is pretty strong, but it just leaks out into other areas,” said James Laux, who lives near the area.

Police are routinely implementing roadblocks and increased patrols on weekend nights. However, many are calling for more proactive measures.

In total, three of the nine shooting victims from recent weeks have died, while two others were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle that drove through a police barricade.

“There are a lot of factors to consider with this — how are we policing the area? How are people looking forward to spending their weekends?” Laux questioned.

In light of the violence, some are looking to other cities for solutions.

For instance, Kansas City's Westport District mandates that everyone entering after 11 p.m. undergo a security scan for weapons, and only individuals over 21 with valid identification are permitted. This area is also pedestrian-only, potentially enhancing safety.

Responses from Water Street patrons about such measures are mixed.

“I feel like if you could make an area in there where you know everyone is kind of doing the same thing that you are, I would feel better,” Lauren Hansen commented.

But, Laux expressed concern about keeping the area accessible for families attending local events.

“You don't want to preclude families from being able to come down here, going to Bucks games, going to events, concerts, or whatever with their children that are under the age of 18 or 21,” he said.

On Beale Street in Memphis, similar security measures are in place, including occasional cover charges to help manage crowds.

“Well, I don't love the cover fee aspect but I think if you're paying to be safer, then that could be a beneficial thing,” Hansen stated.

Alisyn Haney added, “I wouldn't mind the cover fee.”

Yet, Laux cautioned, “I’d hate for it to become something people have to pay to be here for that's not going to benefit these businesses behind us either.”

Despite differing opinions on potential solutions, one thing all three can agree on: There's a pressing need for a safer experience on Water Street.

In a statement to TMJ4 News, Matt Dorner, CEO of the Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 said: "We are very much aware of the recent safety challenges in our community. Milwaukee Downtown is in regular communication with the Milwaukee Police Department as well as city and community leaders who are deeply committed to working toward solutions to overcome these challenges. The safety and well-being of everyone who lives, works, and visits downtown is a top priority. We support the continued efforts of our dedicated police department and civic partners and are committed to building on our positive momentum to ensure downtown remains a vibrant, welcoming, and safe destination for all."

City leaders are scheduled to meet on Wednesday for a special Public Safety and Health Committee meeting where they will talk with the Milwaukee Police Department about plans to address the violence and disorder Downtown. That meeting will be on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall.

