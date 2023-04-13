Nearly 2,800-acre wildfire burns in Jackson County, near Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said agencies battled a 2,800-acre wildfire in Jackson County Wednesday and Thursday. The fire began at the Fort McCoy military base and sparked voluntary evacuations.

As of Thursday morning, no one has been injured in the fire, but three structures were damaged and one shed was destroyed. The cause of the wildfire is under investigation, but Fort McCoy posted on social media earlier in the day saying the Army National Guard was conducting controlled burn training exercises.

When reports of the wildfire spread, Fort McCoy issued a statement saying the following:

We are aware of a wildfire in progress on Fort McCoy’s Northeast border. Installation officials are working with local and regional fire departments to ascertain the extent of the fire. Preventing loss of life and property damage is the main priority at this time. Local residents are encouraged to follow their local fire department direction and guidance to evacuate or shelter in place. No further details are available at this time. More information will come as soon as it is available.

Whether or not the controlled burns caused the wildfire, has not been determined.

The DNR said six heavy units, four engines, fire departments from Fort McCoy, Bangor, Oakdale, West Salem, and Warrens, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol, along with emergency management are all on the scene of the wildfire.

According to a news release, Wisconsin State Patrol is monitoring smoke on the interstate and will shut the area down if the wildfire conditions warrant that.

The fire is mostly burning oak and jack pine.

A fire warning is in effect again Thursday as low humidity, warm temperatures, and high winds lead to dangerous conditions for burning. The DNR said these conditions are continuing to elevate fire danger.

The fire in Fort McCoy is not the only one to break out as a result of the current dry conditions. There was also a 100+ acre fire outside of Necedah, Wisconsin.

Evacuations were conducted near 19th St. West, 12th Ave., and 11th Ave.

No injuries have been reported as a result of that incident. Similar to the fire in Fort McCoy, oak, jack pine, and grass are the main things being burned.

The fires come after Gov. Tony Evers issued a State of Emergency across the state.

Darren Gates The fire in Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

“Protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive danger of wildfire is a top priority. Although northern Wisconsin still has considerable snow cover, the danger is extreme across much of the state today,” said Gov. Evers.

According to a news release from the governor's office, his Executive Order calling for the State of Emergency will assist Wisconsin in rapidly mobilizing the National Guard's Blackhawk helicopters to areas in the state most in need of fire suppression resources.

“This executive order will give the Department of Natural Resources the ability to have all available resources ready to be quickly dispatched at critical moments to keep fires small and minimize damage," Evers said.

Those resources were used to battle fires across Wisconsin.

