Evacuations underway amid 100-acre wildfire in Juneau County

NECEDAH, Wis. — Evacuations are underway amid a roughly 100-acre wildfire in Juneau County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), several structures are in the fire's path.

Officials say the fire began in the Township of Necedah on Wednesday. Evacuations are happening near 19th St. West, 12th Ave., and 11th Ave. An evacuation center is at the Veteran's Hall in Necedah.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The DNR says the fire is burning oak, jack pine, and grass. Fire crews are using engines and dozers to build containment lines. Blackhawk helicopters are making numerous drops to minimize fire intensity, according to the DNR.

Eight heavy units, seven engines, one DNR air attack, two Wisconsin National Guard Blackhawks, one County heavy dozer, two USFS engines, one USFW engine and marsh master, and one correctional camp crew are assisting in the fire.

Wednesday's weather conditions resulted in elevated fire danger. The DNR suspended outdoor burning in the area and Gov. Tony Evers declared a State of Emergency due to the extreme fire risks across the state.

The DNR says contributing factors include warm temperatures, low relative humidity, and very windy conditions. Similar weather is forecasted for Thursday.

The DNR shared in a news release:

Fire Departments from Necedah, Cutler, Armenia and Tomah are assisting as well as US Fish & Wildlife and US Forest Service. Emergency management officials from Juneau County, along with local law enforcement agencies and fire departments, are also on scene.



The Southwest District Incident Management Team has been activated and the command post has been set up at the Necedah Townhall.







