State of Emergency issued in Wisconsin due to extreme fire risk

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has declared a State of Emergency due to the extreme fire risk conditions across the state.

A red flag warning is scheduled to take effect at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. across Southeast Wisconsin due to gust winds and relative humidity, which could lead to dangerous fire conditions. Now, Evers says the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has requested wildfire support from the Wisconsin National Guard.

“Protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive danger of wildfire is a top priority. Although northern Wisconsin still has considerable snow cover, the danger is extreme across much of the state today,” said Gov. Evers.



According to a news release from the governor's office, his Executive Order calling for the State of Emergency will assist Wisconsin in rapidly mobilizing the National Guard's Blackhawk helicopters to areas in the state most in need of fire suppression resources.

“This executive order will give the Department of Natural Resources the ability to have all available resources ready to be quickly dispatched at critical moments to keep fires small and minimize damage," Evers said.

Wisconsin DNR The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), in conjunction with the National Weather Service, has issued a Red Flag Warning for the counties in red.

According to the DNR, the counties under an extreme risk for wildfires are Adams, Buffalo, Calumet, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green Lake, Green, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Portage, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties, including the snow-free areas of Clark, Marathon and Shawano counties.

Warm temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds, and exceptionally dry fuels are anticipated and can result in catastrophic fires. Those conditions will be present Wednesday, hence the executive order from the governor.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip