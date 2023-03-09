Milwaukee DPW ready to clear streets ahead of Winter Storm Warning

[3:45 p.m. Thursday update] The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) said its city-wide brining operation of the main streets was completed Thursday.

Crews have now transitioned to a general ice control operation to pre-treat residential streets, DPW said in an update at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Several inches of snow are expected Thursday and a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Southeast Wisconsin. Snow is expected to arrive Thursday evening between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. It might start as a rain and snow mix before turning completely to snow. It will continue to fall steadily throughout the night and into Friday morning. TMJ4 meteorologists are predicting that most of the snow will stop falling by mid-morning, but some lake effect snow showers could develop Friday afternoon. Snow is expected to be the heaviest between 9 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

DPW says its crews are prepared to begin addressing main streets as snow begins to accumulate through Thursday evening. The salt trucks are equipped with underbelly plows. DPW says they anticipate the need to initiate a plowing and mount front blades on salt trucks. Garbage trucks with a driver available are mounting their front blades Thursday so they are prepared for Friday morning.

Friday garbage and recycling collection is anticipated to be suspended. DPW asks residents to leave their carts at the designated collection point until emptied. You should clear the snow and ice around and on top of your carts. Crews will work extended hours on Saturday or throughout the next week to catch up.

Depending on snow totals, parking may be impacted and a snow emergency could be initiated. As of 3:45 p.m. Thursday, a snow emergency has not been declared for Milwaukee. Drivers are asked to follow posted signs and to park as close to the curb as possible to give room for salt and plow trucks to pass through the streets.

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for the following counties from 6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington, and Waukesha. Six to eight inches of snow is expected with higher amounts near 10 inches possible. Dangerous travel conditions are expected.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the following counties from 6 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday: Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, and Walworth. Four to six inches of snow is expected and will cause dangerous travel conditions.

