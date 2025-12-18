Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan's federal trial enters day 4: Live updates

MILWAUKEE — On day four of the federal trial, Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan’s defense is set to begin presenting its case, aiming to rebut prosecutors’ claims that she obstructed federal agents and concealed an undocumented immigrant from arrest during an April courthouse incident.

Federal prosecutors concluded their case Wednesday after calling 19 witnesses over three days. Witnesses included Chief Judge Carl Ashley, other colleagues who work at the courthouse, federal agents who were attempting the arrest, and the attorney for the undocumented immigrant.

The defense is expected to call four witnesses. They have not said if Dugan will take the stand in her own defense.

Depending on how quickly the defense presents its case, the trial could move to closing arguments by Thursday afternoon.

