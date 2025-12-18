Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan's federal trial enters day 4: Live updates

You can follow live updates in this article once court resumes Thursday morning
The prosecution concluded its case against Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan's federal trial.
Prosecution rests in Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan trial
Dugan_Leaving_Jury_Selection_1211.png
Posted

MILWAUKEE — On day four of the federal trial, Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan’s defense is set to begin presenting its case, aiming to rebut prosecutors’ claims that she obstructed federal agents and concealed an undocumented immigrant from arrest during an April courthouse incident.

Watch a recap of Day 3 of the trial:

TMJ4’s Charles Benson recaps Day 3 of Judge Dugan’s federal trial

Federal prosecutors concluded their case Wednesday after calling 19 witnesses over three days. Witnesses included Chief Judge Carl Ashley, other colleagues who work at the courthouse, federal agents who were attempting the arrest, and the attorney for the undocumented immigrant.

The defense is expected to call four witnesses. They have not said if Dugan will take the stand in her own defense.

Depending on how quickly the defense presents its case, the trial could move to closing arguments by Thursday afternoon.

You can follow live updates in this article once court resumes.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin