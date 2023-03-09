Winter Storm: These cities have declared a snow emergency in Southeast Wisconsin

As snow emergencies are declared, TMJ4 News will update this article with the latest.

With several inches of snow expected Thursday and a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Southeast Wisconsin, some local cities are preemptively issuing snow emergencies.

Snow is expected to arrive Thursday evening between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. It might start as a rain and snow mix before turning completely to snow. It will continue to fall steadily throughout the night and into Friday morning. TMJ4 meteorologists are predicting that most of the snow will stop falling by mid-morning, but some lake effect snow showers could develop Friday afternoon. Snow is expected to be the heaviest between 9 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Total snow will range from four to eight inches for all of southeastern Wisconsin, with the lightest amounts inland and the highest amounts closer to the lake. TMJ4 meteorologists say it will be neutral snow, not dry and fluffy nor heavy and wet.

Drivers should be prepared for travel impacts beginning late Thursday evening. The highest impact is expected to be during the Friday morning commute.

Snow emergencies have been declared in these areas

City of Greenfield

A Snow Emergency has been issued for the City of Greenfield beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday and continuing through 6 p.m. on Friday The city said the move was out of an abundance of caution

City of Kenosha

A Snow Emergency will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday and end at 12 p.m. Saturday. Parking is prohibited on all city streets during the emergency. For more information, as well as locations for off-street overnight parking, visit Kenosha.org.

City of Racine

A Snow Emergency has been declared in Racine beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday and continuing until noon on Friday. Parking is prohibited on city streets during the emergency. Cars will be ticketed and subject to towing.

City of West Allis

The City of West Allis has issued a Snow Emergency beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday and continuing through 3 p.m. on Saturday. All parking is prohibited on emergency thoroughfares during the emergency.



