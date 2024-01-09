Southeast Wisconsin weather: snow is falling across the area, 5-10 inches expected

***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SE WI UNTIL 6AM TUESDAY. DURING THIS TIME, LIGHT SNOW WILL FALL AND WINDS WILL START TO PICK UP.***

***A WINTER STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ALL OF SE WI FROM 6AM TUESDAY UNTIL 3 AM WEDNESDAY. THIS IS THE TIMEFRAME FOR THE MOST IMPACTFUL, HEAVY SNOW, ALONG WITH GUSTY WINDS.***

Snow has started to fall all across southeastern Wisconsin early this morning. This is the first band of moisture pushing through the state. There might be a brief lull in the snow before things crank up through the morning hours today and into this afternoon. Snow will continue through this evening before wrapping up closer to midnight and the early morning hours.

Warmer temperatures near the lake will bring the chance for rain to mix in with the snow. Those warmer temperatures will also cause some of the snow to melt even as it accumulates causing a slushy mess. That is why snow totals near the lake will only range around 2 to 5 inches.

There will be a sharp increase of snowfall further west away from the lake. It will still be a very wet and heavy snowfall, but it will be all snow. Expect snowfall accumulations between 5 to 10 inches. Area wide it will also be very windy with gusts near 35 MPH. This could cause some isolated power outages with heavy snow sticking to branches.

Use caution while shoveling and take frequent breaks. Those with travel plans now through Wednesday morning should consider adjusting those plans.

Another round of light snow looks likely from late Wednesday into Thursday morning, about an inch of snow. Then yet another round of snow looks possible Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler late week into next weekend.

TUESDAY: Heavy snow, Rain/snow Lakeside, BreezyAccum: Widespread 5-10" inland, 2-5" lakeside

High: 37

Wind: NE 15-25 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Snow Ends Near Midnight, Windy

Low: 29

Wind: NNW 20-30 G 35 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, Breezy, Light Snow Late

Accum: About 1" Wednesday Night

High: 34

THURSDAY: Snow Early, then Mostly Cloudy

High: 32

FRIDAY: Snow, Windy

High: 33

SATURDAY: Snow, Windy

High: 25



