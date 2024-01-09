Watch Now
We Energies preparing for possible power outages during winter storm

5-10 inches of wet, heavy snow are expected Tuesday. We Energy crews are working to keep people safe and warm in case of power outages.
Posted at 6:30 AM, Jan 09, 2024
With winter storms often come power outages.

We're expected 5-10 inches of heavy, wet snow on Tuesday, which means We Energies crews have their eyes on the sky.

Tom and Symone chatted with We Energies Media Relations Manager Brendan Conway. Conway says We Energies is fully prepared for today's storm and has put in extra resources to make sure crews can respond to any outages as quickly as possible.

You can watch the full interview above.

