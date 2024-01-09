We Energies preparing for possible power outages during winter storm

With winter storms often come power outages.

We're expected 5-10 inches of heavy, wet snow on Tuesday, which means We Energies crews have their eyes on the sky.

Tom and Symone chatted with We Energies Media Relations Manager Brendan Conway. Conway says We Energies is fully prepared for today's storm and has put in extra resources to make sure crews can respond to any outages as quickly as possible.

You can watch the full interview above.



