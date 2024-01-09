Washington and Waukesha Counties will see the most snow Tuesday

The western portion of our viewing area will see the most snow in Tuesday's winter storm.

TMJ4's Andrea Albers saw snow totals building up quickly in the Storm Chaser during the morning commute. But, she says drivers were respecting the road conditions and taking things carefully.

Washington County Highway Department plow truck drivers are hard at work making the roads safe for drivers.

Tom Durian and Symone Woolridge chatted about snow removal efforts with Assistant Highway Commissioner Joshua Glass.



