How to avoid a ticket and prevent injuries when shoveling wet, heavy snow

A winter storm is bearing down on our area, bringing 5-10 inches of wet, heavy snow.

It's the kind of snow that can strain your heart while shoveling, so take it easy when you start working on your sidewalks. City of Milwaukee ordinances require sidewalks to be cleared of ice and snow within 24 hours of when the snow stops falling. So, give yourself plenty of time and don't rush.

When you do get the shovel out, pay attention to your fire hydrants and make sure they're accessible in case of an emergency. If you live on a corner lot, you'll need to make sure you clear the cross walk as well.

Properties that don't follow these Milwaukee City ordinances face a $50 fine.



