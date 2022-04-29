Green Bay Packers take WR Christian Watson from North Dakota in round 2 of NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers selected wide receiver Christian Watson from North Dakota State with the 34th pick in round 2 of the NFL Draft Friday night.

Aaron Jones announced the trade.

The Aaron Jones looks great announcing the #Packers trading up and both their second rounders to get WR Christian Watson pic.twitter.com/qZgCyGVSHm — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) April 29, 2022

The Packers drafted Watson's father Tim Watson in 1993.

With the 34th pick in the 2022 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select North Dakota State WR Christian Watson!

#PackersDraft | @SchneiderCareer pic.twitter.com/1SU8NnWkoS — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 29, 2022

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

NFL Draft Day 1 Green Bay Packers review:

The Green Bay Packers held off on addressing their issues at receiver and instead continued loading up on defensive players from Georgia.

Green Bay chose Georgia linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall selection and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt six picks later.

All three of the Packers’ first-round picks over the last two years have been Georgia defensive players.

They took Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall selection last year.

