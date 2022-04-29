Watch
Green Bay Packers take WR Christian Watson from North Dakota in round 2 of NFL Draft

Posted at 6:24 PM, Apr 29, 2022
The Green Bay Packers selected wide receiver Christian Watson from North Dakota State with the 34th pick in round 2 of the NFL Draft Friday night.

Aaron Jones announced the trade.

The Packers drafted Watson's father Tim Watson in 1993.

NFL Draft Day 1 Green Bay Packers review:

The Green Bay Packers held off on addressing their issues at receiver and instead continued loading up on defensive players from Georgia.

Green Bay chose Georgia linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall selection and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt six picks later.

All three of the Packers’ first-round picks over the last two years have been Georgia defensive players.

They took Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall selection last year.

