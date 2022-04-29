Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Green Bay Packers select DT Devonte Wyatt from Georgia with 28th pick in the NFL Draft

Mock Draft Football
Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - Devonte Wyatt runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Wyatt is a possible pick in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Mock Draft Football
Posted at 10:15 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 23:32:55-04

The Green Bay Packers selected defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt from Georgia with the 28th pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night.

According to the Packers, Wyatt was a second-team All-America selected the Associated Press from Georgia's vaunted defense.

"The 6-3, 304-pounder had just 2½ sacks last season but was credited with 27 QB pressures in 14 games, a high number for an interior rusher," the Packers said in a statement Thursday. "He recorded 39 total tackles last year, 18 solo and seven for loss. Over his four years for the Bulldogs, he had 113 tackles (49 solo), 12 TFLs and five sacks."

The Packers also selected linebacker Quay Walker from Georgia with the 22nd pick. In Walker's four years at Georgia, he played 52 games and totaled 139 tackles, five sacks, and one fumble recovery.

The draft began Thursday night and ends Saturday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule