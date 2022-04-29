Green Bay Packers select DT Devonte Wyatt from Georgia with 28th pick in the NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers selected defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt from Georgia with the 28th pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night.

According to the Packers, Wyatt was a second-team All-America selected the Associated Press from Georgia's vaunted defense.

"The 6-3, 304-pounder had just 2½ sacks last season but was credited with 27 QB pressures in 14 games, a high number for an interior rusher," the Packers said in a statement Thursday. "He recorded 39 total tackles last year, 18 solo and seven for loss. Over his four years for the Bulldogs, he had 113 tackles (49 solo), 12 TFLs and five sacks."

The Packers also selected linebacker Quay Walker from Georgia with the 22nd pick. In Walker's four years at Georgia, he played 52 games and totaled 139 tackles, five sacks, and one fumble recovery.

The draft began Thursday night and ends Saturday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip