The Green Bay Packers select Quay Walker from Georgia with 22nd pick in NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers selected linebacker Quay Walker from Georgia with the 22nd pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night in the first round.

According to the Packers, "On the Bulldogs' national championship defense, Walker (6-4, 241) had a career-best 67 tackles (39 solo), with 5½ tackles for loss and 1½ sacks. He was credited with 25 QB pressures in 15 games."

Walker led Georgia with eight tackles in the national championship victory over Alabama, the Packers say.

In Walker's four years at Georgia, he played 52 games and totaled 139 tackles (81 solo), five sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery.

With the 22nd pick in the 2022 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Georgia LB Quay Walker!

The Green Bay Packers held off on addressing their issues at receiver and instead continued their recent tradition of focusing on defense.

Walker is the third first-round selection from that formidable Georgia defense after end Travon Walker went first overall to Jacksonville and tackle Jordan Davis went 13th to Philadelphia.

The Packers also selected defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt from Georgia with the 28th pick Thursday night.

The draft began Thursday night and ends Saturday.

