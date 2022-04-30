Green Bay Packers select OL Sean Rhyan from UCLA with 92nd pick in round 3 of NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers selected offensive tackle Sean Rhyan from UCLA with the 92nd overall pick in round 3 of the NFL Draft Friday night.

According to the Packers, Rhyan is a three-year starter at left tackle.

"Rhyan (6-5, 321) started 31 games over the past three seasons, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors from the league's coaches and second-team recognition from the media last season," the Packers said in a news release Friday.

Rhyan became a starter as a freshman in 2019. He earned All-America honors from multiple outlets.

The Packers say he was the first true freshman to start a season opener at the tackle position for UCLA in seven years.

The Packers also traded up and picked wide receiver Christian Watson from North Dakota State with the 34th pick in round 2 Friday night.

NFL Draft Day 1 Green Bay Packers review:

The Green Bay Packers held off on addressing their issues at receiver and instead continued loading up on defensive players from Georgia.

Green Bay chose Georgia linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall selection and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt six picks later.

All three of the Packers’ first-round picks over the last two years have been Georgia defensive players.

They took Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall selection last year.

