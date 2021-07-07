Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Sweatin' with the oldies: 30-somethings abound in NBA Finals

items.[0].image.alt
Christian Petersen/AP
Phoenix Suns' Cameron Payne (15) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker (17) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Pool Photo via AP)
NBA Finals Basketball
Posted at 6:17 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 19:20:43-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul's performance in his first NBA Finals game was the headliner on the marquee for the 30-something lineup in the series.

The 11-time All-Star is one of several players in the NBA Finals showing that a little veteran savvy can overcome a little loss of athleticism.

CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:

The Bucks have four players in their rotation who are at least 30 years old and Khris Middleton turns 30 later this summer.

The Suns have veterans like Torrey Craig and Jae Crowder providing important minutes. Paul, 36, is looking for a repeat performance in Game 2 Thursday night in Phoenix.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW