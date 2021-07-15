Retirement communities bet beer and more on Bucks and Suns

MILWAUKEE — As the Bucks and Sun fight for a championship, another rivalry has begun.

Eastcastle Place in Milwaukee and Friendship Village Tempe in Arizona agreed to a friendly wager. The two retirement communities are putting locally made beer on the line, along with a little gloating and some goodwill.

"When the Bucks win, Cole Marvin, the executive director there, will send their fine Phoenix craft brew up to our residents so they can enjoy that. He'll put on this beautiful Khris Middleton jersey," said Tyler Gudex, executive director at Eastcastle Place.

"We don't fear the deer. I think we're going to spear the deer," said Marvin.

The losing side will also contribute to the winner's local Boys and Girls Club.

In the unlikely event the Bucks lose, Eastcastle Place would send New Glarus Spotted Cow to Arizona. If the tables are turned, Friendship Village Tempe would send Four Peaks' Kilt Lifter.

Longtime Bucks seemed eager to toast with Phoenix beer.

"They can have it next time. Not this time. No, we're not giving it up," said Micki Pollard, a resident at Eastcastle Place.

All bets aside, fans at Eastcastle Place, many of which followed the winning 1971 Bucks, love seeing their team in the spotlight.

"We're rooting for them. We're absolutely rooting for them," said Pollard.

"Marvelous because it's the pinnacle of basketball. Two teams get to the finals and even if you lose, it's an honor to be here. You're among the best in the world. We should be happy here in Milwaukee that we have a team like that representing us," said resident Richard Knoedler.

