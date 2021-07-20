Milwaukee residents express hometown pride on eve of Game Six

MILWAUKEE — On the eve of Game Six, Bucks fans in every corner of the city of Milwaukee are expressing deep pride in their hometown.

At the corner of 76th and Hampton, fans dropped by a pop-up booth to purchase Bucks gear.

Customers Isabella Thomas and Aitza Romero say this summer has so far been a blast.

CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:



"Everywhere you drive you see people in Bucks gear yelling, 'Bucks in Six,'" Thomas said.

At Washington Park, Bucks fans play basketball on the courts the Bucks helped revamp back in 2019. Dale Young says he grew up down the street and has played at the park his whole life.

"It means everything to us," Young said. " If you’re not proud of Milwaukee, then what are you proud of?"

Meanwhile, near the corner of 27th and Oklahoma, you could spot some Bucks fans getting some frozen custard.

"We’re so close and we hope it happens," Jessica Alfaro said. "We’re excited."

Back up at Bradford Beach, bartender and superfan Joe Bugbee led a cheer of his own. He says his friends made it up.

"Bugs in six," Bugbee said.

Saniiya Smith says she lives near the Deer District and can hear what sounds like a party nearly every other night. She says she couldn't be more proud to call Milwaukee home.

"If I ever leave out of my town, my city, my state, I will be like, I live in Milwaukee," Smith said. "And the Milwaukee Bucks, I represent them, that’s my city, that’s my team."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip