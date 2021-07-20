Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Milwaukee residents express hometown pride on eve of Game Six

items.[0].videoTitle
The entire city of Milwaukee is brimming with pride about their city ahead of game 6 of the NBA Finals.
Posted at 10:23 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 23:23:14-04

MILWAUKEE — On the eve of Game Six, Bucks fans in every corner of the city of Milwaukee are expressing deep pride in their hometown.

At the corner of 76th and Hampton, fans dropped by a pop-up booth to purchase Bucks gear.

Customers Isabella Thomas and Aitza Romero say this summer has so far been a blast.

CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:

"Everywhere you drive you see people in Bucks gear yelling, 'Bucks in Six,'" Thomas said.

At Washington Park, Bucks fans play basketball on the courts the Bucks helped revamp back in 2019. Dale Young says he grew up down the street and has played at the park his whole life.

"It means everything to us," Young said. " If you’re not proud of Milwaukee, then what are you proud of?"

Meanwhile, near the corner of 27th and Oklahoma, you could spot some Bucks fans getting some frozen custard.

"We’re so close and we hope it happens," Jessica Alfaro said. "We’re excited."

Back up at Bradford Beach, bartender and superfan Joe Bugbee led a cheer of his own. He says his friends made it up.

"Bugs in six," Bugbee said.

Saniiya Smith says she lives near the Deer District and can hear what sounds like a party nearly every other night. She says she couldn't be more proud to call Milwaukee home.

"If I ever leave out of my town, my city, my state, I will be like, I live in Milwaukee," Smith said. "And the Milwaukee Bucks, I represent them, that’s my city, that’s my team."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW