Milwaukee Bucks PA announcer prepares to call his first NBA Finals game

MILWAUKEE — Eric Jensen has been introducing Milwaukee to the Bucks' starting lineup for over 20 years, but on Sunday night he'll do something he's never done before.

"I've never announced a finals game before, so we're heading into uncharted waters," Jensen said.

Jensen got his start in radio, and his first sports gig was with the Milwaukee Wave Indoor Soccer Team. When the Bucks' job opened up, he knew he had to apply. He's just the second public address announcer in Bucks history.

With years on the job and plenty of practice, Jensen said he doesn't typically get nervous before games. But, with the world ready to listen in on Sunday, he said the nerves are starting to set in.

Bucks PA announcer prepares to call his first NBA Finals game

"This one I'm feeling a little anxious about, just because we're on the world stage now. It's a completely different animal than we've done before."

But, once he gets through pregame he said it will be like any other day on the job.

"I always love when Giannis does a big dunk and I can give it a big Greek Freak. Or starting introductions, you know introducing the starting line up is always a lot of fun," he said of some of his favorite moments to call.

And after a year without fans, he said having the crowd energy back in the building has made his job even more fun.

"Getting the fans back in the arena, that was just the best. Finally getting back to normalcy and having a crowd there cheering. Watching this team be able to play in front of a crowd and the excitement they can bring out of a crowd, it was definitely something to see," Jensen said.

