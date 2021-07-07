Local autobody shop makes customized Jeeps for Milwaukee Bucks fans

MILWAUKEE — As the Milwaukee Bucks continue to make history, fans are showing their support for the team in different ways including decking out their cars with some serious Bucks swag.

"We absolutely have been busier than we ever been before," said Kassidi Macak, an installer at Willy's World Customs.

Add one Jeep, plus the NBA finals, and some dedicated Milwaukee Bucks Fans, and what do you get? An opportunity to show off your team pride in style.

"I am a die-hard Bucks fan, I've been a Bucks fan my whole life since I was nine years old," said Gee Smith, a member of the Cream City Jeepers.

That's why Willy's World Customs, a local auto shop, is displaying its custom-made "Cream City" Bucks Jeep to show fans that they too can get in on the fun.

"There have been a couple of customers that when they look at the Cream City Jeep, they're like 'oh the details are pretty cool, can I get one of those?' You can customize it, whatever budget you have, whatever you want to do we can do it all," said Macak.

And it isn't just Bucks fans who are getting these customized Jeeps. Willy's has also detailed the Jeeps of those who work for the team as well.

"The team knows. If you want some work done you've got to come to Willy's. My tags are Bucks, that's the only thing that I put on there and it says on lock because I say we got the game on lock and that's my last name," said Kenneth Lock, the chaplain for the Milwaukee Bucks.

But however you choose to celebrate, fans say they're just happy to see their Bucks in the finals once again for the first time in more than 40 years.

"This is huge for the city of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin, it's huge," said Smith.

Depending on the kind of customization you want for your car at Willy's they say it can take anywhere between a couple of hours to a couple of months.

