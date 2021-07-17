Live updates: Back in Phoenix, back to even: Suns, Bucks ready for Game 5

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns had designs on coming home with a chance to win their first championship.

Khris Middleton’s shots and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s swat ended those thoughts. Now an NBA Finals that seemed very much in the Suns’ control when they left Phoenix a week ago returns to Arizona as a tossup.

The Milwaukee Bucks have taken the last two games to even things up, with Game 5 set for Saturday night. The Bucks overcame a 2-0 deficit in the second round against Brooklyn and now are trying to become the fifth club to do it in the NBA Finals.

Latest updates:

5:16 p.m. -- Thanasis Antetokounmpo out for Game 5 of NBA Finals after entering health and safety protocols

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokoumpo is out for Game 5 of the NBA Finals after entering the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to the NBA's injury report.

Thanasis, the older brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo, has played in 13 games for the Bucks during the 2021 NBA playoffs. He is averaging 3.4 minutes per game, and putting up 0.7 points and 0.8 rebounds per game.

Thanasis is the only Bucks player listed on the injury report for health and safety protocols. Donte DiVincenzo and Sam Merrill also are listed with existing injuries.

On the Suns' side, big man Dario Saric remains out with a torn ACL.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals tips off at 8 p.m. in Phoenix. The series is currently tied, with each team winning two games.

