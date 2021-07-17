Watch
Thanasis Antetokounmpo out for Game 5 of NBA Finals after entering health and safety protocols

Paul Sancya/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) drives on Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (12) during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Milwaukee won 120-100. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 5:09 PM, Jul 17, 2021
PHOENIX -- Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokoumpo is out for Game 5 of the NBA Finals after entering the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to the NBA's injury report.

Thanasis, the older brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo, has played in 13 games for the Bucks during the 2021 NBA playoffs. He is averaging 3.4 minutes per game, and putting up 0.7 points and 0.8 rebounds per game.

Thanasis is the only Bucks player listed on the injury report for health and safety protocols. Donte DiVincenzo and Sam Merrill also are listed with existing injuries.

On the Suns' side, big man Dario Saric remains out with a torn ACL.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals tips off at 8 p.m. in Phoenix. The series is currently tied, with each team winning two games.

