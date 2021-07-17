Bucks back on the road for Game 5 of NBA Finals [PHOTOS]

Share Facebook

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, middle, shoots between Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and guard Cameron Payne during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin/AP

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul gestures during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin/AP

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) gestures while talking with referee James Williams (60) during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin/AP

Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis reacts during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin/AP

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne, bottom, reaches for the ball under Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Matt York/AP

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, middle, shoots against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin/AP

Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis, foreground, reaches for the ball in front of Phoenix Suns guard Langston Galloway during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Matt York/AP

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, is defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Matt York/AP

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin/AP

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, center, watches during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin/AP

Musician Adele, center, watches during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin/AP

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Matt York/AP

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin/AP

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, reaches for the ball in front of forward Jae Crowder, middle, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Matt York/AP

Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James, center, watches during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin/AP

Fans cheer before Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Matt York/AP

