Bucks back on the road for Game 5 of NBA Finals [PHOTOS]

With the NBA Finals tied at 2 games each, the Bucks headed to Phoenix for a crucial Game 5 on the road. See the best photos from the night, courtesy of AP Images:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, middle, shoots between Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and guard Cameron Payne during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP
Chris Paul
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul gestures during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP
Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) gestures while talking with referee James Williams (60) during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP
Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis reacts during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cameron Payne, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne, bottom, reaches for the ball under Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Cameron Johnson
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, middle, shoots against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP
Bobby Portis, Langston Galloway
Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis, foreground, reaches for the ball in front of Phoenix Suns guard Langston Galloway during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Devin Booker, P.J. Tucker
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, is defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Jrue Holiday, Cameron Johnson
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP
Adam Silver
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, center, watches during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP
Adele
Musician Adele, center, watches during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP
Deandre Ayton, Brook Lopez
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP
Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, reaches for the ball in front of forward Jae Crowder, middle, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James, center, watches during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP
NBA Finals Bucks Suns Basketball
Fans cheer before Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP

